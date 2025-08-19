Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Shares Sold by Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV

Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV decreased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,701 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up approximately 2.3% of Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 927.1% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $171,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 232,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,450,545.20. This represents a 2.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 45,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,273,550.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,842 shares of company stock worth $3,896,180 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.78. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.36.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 95.90%.

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

