DA Davidson Reduces Earnings Estimates for Deere & Company

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Deere & Company in a report issued on Monday, August 18th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $18.34 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $18.67. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Deere & Company’s current full-year earnings is $19.32 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $20.88 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on DE. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $566.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $495.00 to $556.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $524.00.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $490.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $510.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.19. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $371.76 and a 1 year high of $533.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 10.7% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 8,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,588,000. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

