Korea Investment CORP Has $58.20 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,159,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,466 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $58,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.5% during the first quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 64.3% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares during the period. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.6% during the first quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $856,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 11,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,805.50. The trade was a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day moving average of $50.94. The company has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $41.18 and a one year high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

