Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Purchases 95,039 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,039 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.0% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $63.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.49. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $97.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

