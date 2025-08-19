Andina Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUFree Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $69.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.73. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

