RWA Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.92 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,918 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,665,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,178,258,000 after purchasing an additional 453,335 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,219,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,090,027,000 after purchasing an additional 71,794 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,631,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,798,465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,499,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,732,975,000 after purchasing an additional 457,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $1,715,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total transaction of $121,631.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 907 shares in the company, valued at $510,740.77. This represents a 19.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.24, for a total value of $1,386,672.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,171,844.80. This represents a 13.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,839 shares of company stock worth $7,896,972 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $481.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $172.53 billion, a PE ratio of 67.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.59. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $616.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $507.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $524.14.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $595.00 price target (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

