Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $17,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,160,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,022,000 after purchasing an additional 451,169 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,603,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,959,000 after purchasing an additional 738,441 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,253,526,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,285,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,309,000 after acquiring an additional 269,131 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $209.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $210.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.38.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

