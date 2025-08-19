iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 273,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,189 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 167,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 38,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Disciplina Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 556,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,070,000 after acquiring an additional 21,863 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 142,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,772,000 after acquiring an additional 27,049 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 23.3%

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $86.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $147.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.32.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

