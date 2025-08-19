Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Decreases Stake in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,814 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $41,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $1,103,665,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 60,982.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,139,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,086,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,599 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,627,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,819,000 after acquiring an additional 670,392 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,276,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,568,000 after acquiring an additional 525,347 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $238,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $550.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $530.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $512.67. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.14 and a 1 year high of $579.05.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.69.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

