Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Shares Sold by Aviso Financial Inc.

Aviso Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,969,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $862,245,000 after purchasing an additional 100,891 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Corient IA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 5,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $512.67.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 82,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.05, for a total transaction of $38,324,333.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 57,836 shares in the company, valued at $26,780,959.80. The trade was a 58.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $449,243.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,618.72. The trade was a 57.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,438 shares of company stock valued at $46,865,881 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI opened at $461.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $426.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $388.90 and a 1 year high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

