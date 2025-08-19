ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $19,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 113.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 620.0% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays set a $1,210.00 target price on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,003.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,115.20.

ServiceNow Trading Up 2.7%

NOW opened at $890.73 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $678.66 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.18, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $964.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $932.15.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.00, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,960. This represents a 2.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total value of $2,074,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,434.14. The trade was a 23.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,038 shares of company stock worth $5,971,973 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.