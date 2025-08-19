ZEGA Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

ZEGA Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. RMR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. RMR Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of VOO opened at $591.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $572.41 and a 200 day moving average of $541.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $594.03. The company has a market capitalization of $710.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.