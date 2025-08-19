Credit Agricole S A Buys New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 400,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,565,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.6% of Credit Agricole S A’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $389,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,481,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 70,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,790,000 after buying an additional 9,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $591.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $710.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $572.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $541.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $594.03.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.