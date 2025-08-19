NIKE, Inc. $NKE Position Decreased by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. reduced its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,427 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 81,878 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $17,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 52.1% during the first quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $77.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.27. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $90.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.56.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Williams Trading decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $6,535,902.54. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 744,988 shares in the company, valued at $56,566,938.84. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

