Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trivium Point Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the first quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.1%

TXN opened at $194.33 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $221.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.81.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 99.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $255.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Arete assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.21.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

