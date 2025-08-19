Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Has $149.94 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 904,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,315 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.6% of Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $149,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 41,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $955,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,977 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $176.26 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $177.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.70 and a 200-day moving average of $158.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $424.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.61%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Leerink Partners lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

