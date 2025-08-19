Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX Sells 64 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 215,034 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $108,777,000 after acquiring an additional 47,174 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 729 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $179,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,390. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $308.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $394.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.80 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $306.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 17th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target (down previously from $520.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $367.71.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

