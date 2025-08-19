Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,877 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $28,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 210.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 58.8% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 99.3% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 105.9% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock opened at $133.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.16. The company has a market cap of $148.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.22 and a 52-week high of $135.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital set a $150.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.33.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

