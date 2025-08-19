Carmignac Gestion Sells 74,500 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

Carmignac Gestion lessened its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 74,500 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up approximately 1.1% of Carmignac Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Linde were worth $66,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Linde by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,542,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,511,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,157 shares during the period. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $2,128,233,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Linde by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,925,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,062,085,000 after acquiring an additional 500,489 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth $2,097,793,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,859,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,797,156,000 after buying an additional 40,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.63.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN opened at $478.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $468.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $460.47. The company has a market capitalization of $224.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.92. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $408.65 and a 1-year high of $487.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 42.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $23,815,274.42. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at $227,479,445.34. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total transaction of $3,314,065.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,279.42. This represents a 47.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

