Bank OZK Buys 9,876 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Bank OZK lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,876 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up 1.4% of Bank OZK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bank OZK’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,518,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,571,000 after purchasing an additional 279,267 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,731,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,633,000 after purchasing an additional 402,191 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $132,909,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 422,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,498,000 after purchasing an additional 70,301 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.22.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.18 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average is $50.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 109,815 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,805.50. The trade was a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

