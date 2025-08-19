Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Decreases Holdings in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. decreased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,557 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $23,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Equinix during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in Equinix by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in Equinix by 127.8% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Equinix by 40.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,045.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,065.00 to $925.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Equinix to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $962.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In related news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total value of $2,609,599.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,615 shares in the company, valued at $8,508,409.65. The trade was a 23.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $769.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $805.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $842.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.38, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $701.41 and a one year high of $994.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $6.42. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.74%.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.