Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $580.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $759.00 to $652.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $838.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $573.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $545.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $593.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $476.49 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20. The firm has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $4.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 31.37%. The firm had revenue of $3,675,600 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.87%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

