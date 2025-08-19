63,017 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,376,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth $370,272,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,244,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,693 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $158,657,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,492,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,655,000 after buying an additional 1,165,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,689,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,356,000 after buying an additional 991,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NVO opened at $53.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $139.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. The company had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.51 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.4119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 240.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVO. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Dbs Bank cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

