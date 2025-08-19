BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 29,136 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 75.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,136 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $33,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 190,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,678,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 63,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,978,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 28,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.95.

ISRG opened at $481.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $507.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $524.14. The company has a market capitalization of $172.53 billion, a PE ratio of 67.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.59. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $425.00 and a 1 year high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total value of $121,631.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 907 shares in the company, valued at $510,740.77. The trade was a 19.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.24, for a total value of $1,386,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 18,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,171,844.80. This trade represents a 13.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,839 shares of company stock worth $7,896,972 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

