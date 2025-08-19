Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Sold by Aviso Financial Inc.

Aviso Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $515.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $595.00 target price (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,845.44. This trade represents a 92.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.24, for a total value of $1,386,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 18,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,171,844.80. This trade represents a 13.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,839 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,972. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $481.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $507.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $524.14. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The company has a market cap of $172.53 billion, a PE ratio of 67.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.59.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

