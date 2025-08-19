Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 131 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.3% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Unique Wealth LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.94.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG opened at $155.68 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $149.91 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The stock has a market cap of $364.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.98%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

