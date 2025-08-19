Lee Financial Co Lowers Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Lee Financial Co cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in NextEra Energy by 355.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,049,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,271,000 after buying an additional 819,518 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 67,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 690,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,471,000 after acquiring an additional 71,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Erste Group Bank cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.5%

NEE opened at $75.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $156.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.83 and its 200 day moving average is $70.63. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 79.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,561.76. This represents a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer owned 27,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,805. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

