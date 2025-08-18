Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) Announces Earnings Results

Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Envirotech Vehicles Price Performance

EVTV opened at $1.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $637,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.72. Envirotech Vehicles has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $26.11.

Get Envirotech Vehicles alerts:

Envirotech Vehicles Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc manufactures and provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. It offers Class 2 through logistics vans; class 4 through urban trucks, school buses, electric forklifts, street sweepers, neighborhood electric vehicles, and right-hand drive vans and urban trucks.

Receive News & Ratings for Envirotech Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envirotech Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.