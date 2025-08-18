Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Buys 174 Shares of SBA Communications Corporation $SBAC

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 22.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.3% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 7,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 25.8% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 6.0% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBAC stock opened at $219.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. SBA Communications Corporation has a 1 year low of $192.55 and a 1 year high of $252.64.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.07. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $698.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Corporation will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JMP Securities set a $280.00 target price on SBA Communications and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on SBAC

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Articles

