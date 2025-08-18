Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 10,278,893 Shares of Sempra Energy $SRE

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 26.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,686,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,278,893 shares during the period. Sempra Energy makes up about 0.7% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.07% of Sempra Energy worth $3,474,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 2,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRE. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.58.

In other Sempra Energy news, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $419,399.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,229,553.80. This represents a 11.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 1,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $126,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000. The trade was a 9.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $81.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.62. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $61.90 and a 12-month high of $95.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.66.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

