RW Investment Management LLC Sells 363 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

RW Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. RW Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,644,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,930,000 after acquiring an additional 248,792 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,405,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,252,000 after acquiring an additional 583,629 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,090,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,989,000 after acquiring an additional 208,991 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,274,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,493,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $154.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $361.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.19 and its 200 day moving average is $163.24. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $149.91 and a twelve month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $164.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.