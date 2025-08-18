GSG Advisors LLC Purchases 1,008 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV

GSG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises about 0.8% of GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apex Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $121.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.09. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $106.00 and a one year high of $122.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

