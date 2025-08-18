GSG Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF $FMB

GSG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMB. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 73,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 23,066 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 116,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,259,000 after purchasing an additional 17,192 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of FMB stock opened at $49.76 on Monday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.10.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were issued a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.