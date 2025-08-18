Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RW Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 1,088,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,519,000 after acquiring an additional 26,389 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.58 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $79.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2972 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

