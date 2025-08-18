Zura Bio Limited $ZURA Shares Acquired by Forefront Analytics LLC

Forefront Analytics LLC grew its stake in shares of Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report) by 101.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,574 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in Zura Bio were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZURA. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Zura Bio in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zura Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zura Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Zura Bio by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zura Bio in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 61.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZURA. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Zura Bio from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

Zura Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZURA opened at $1.66 on Monday. Zura Bio Limited has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zura Bio Limited will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zura Bio Company Profile

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

