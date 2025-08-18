Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 23,082 Shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited $AXS

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,726,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,082 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $173,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Axis Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Axis Capital by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Axis Capital by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Axis Capital by 2.9% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Axis Capital by 7.8% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $95.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.83. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $74.27 and a fifty-two week high of $107.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.63 and a 200-day moving average of $97.08.

Axis Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Axis Capital from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Axis Capital in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Axis Capital from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

