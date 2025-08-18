Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $372 Million Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,397,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,129,924 shares during the quarter. Healthpeak Properties accounts for about 1.4% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.65% of Healthpeak Properties worth $372,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOC. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,111,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967,830 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 13,285,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,416 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,526,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,530 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,392,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,126,000 after purchasing an additional 76,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,238,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,012,000 after purchasing an additional 84,551 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DOC shares. Scotiabank cut Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $17.32 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average is $18.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.17, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $694.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 705.0%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 508.33%.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $25,076.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 211,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,566,377.98. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson purchased 5,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,768.79. Following the acquisition, the director owned 144,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,888.30. This represents a 4.17% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,560 shares of company stock worth $249,898. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

