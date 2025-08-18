Hexcel Corporation $HXL Shares Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 817,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,396 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $44,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hexcel in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 320.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 71.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 413.7% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HXL opened at $61.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.93. Hexcel Corporation has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $71.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 57.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $489.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.96%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HXL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Hexcel in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hexcel from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hexcel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Hexcel from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

