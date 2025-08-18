BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $30.26 Million Stake in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 259.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,488 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $30,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 55.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 762.5% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 404.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1,452.9% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in DoorDash by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $448,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,376,944. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $11,221,265.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,442,157.70. The trade was a 63.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 686,437 shares of company stock worth $161,070,166 over the last ninety days. 5.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on DoorDash from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Susquehanna set a $300.00 target price on DoorDash and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $300.00 price objective on DoorDash and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.88.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $248.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $105.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.78 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.32 and a 1-year high of $278.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.89 and its 200 day moving average is $209.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Articles

