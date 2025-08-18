Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,346 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 129,505 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.86% of InterDigital worth $99,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in InterDigital by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in InterDigital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,265,000 after buying an additional 11,411 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in InterDigital by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in InterDigital by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at InterDigital

In other news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 466 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.33, for a total transaction of $108,265.78. Following the transaction, the insider owned 28,804 shares in the company, valued at $6,692,033.32. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 519 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.65, for a total transaction of $117,631.35. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,774 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,777.10. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,062 shares of company stock worth $920,853. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

InterDigital Price Performance

Shares of IDCC opened at $268.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.02. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.76 and a 1-year high of $277.95.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $3.75. The business had revenue of $300.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.93 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 17.11%.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

