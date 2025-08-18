BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $122.09 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. $XYL

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,022,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,214 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.42% of Xylem worth $122,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 3.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 84.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Xylem by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $140.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $145.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.82 and its 200 day moving average is $125.89.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on XYL. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Xylem to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XYL

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.