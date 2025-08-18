Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 313,539 Shares of Science Applications International Co. $SAIC

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,539 shares during the period. Science Applications International makes up approximately 1.1% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Science Applications International worth $280,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Science Applications International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

SAIC stock opened at $117.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.61. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.68 and a fifty-two week high of $156.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.25). Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

