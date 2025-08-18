iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF Shares Bought by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 47.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,024 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $95.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.51. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.08 and a 52 week high of $99.18. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.3088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

