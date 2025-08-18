Kemper Corporation $KMPR Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,551,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,479 shares during the quarter. Kemper comprises approximately 0.9% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 5.55% of Kemper worth $237,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,759,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,899 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kemper by 12.6% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,145 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Kemper by 14.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Kemper by 213.1% during the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 22,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 15,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.71 per share, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,032.33. This represents a 5.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason N. Gorevic acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.14 per share, for a total transaction of $98,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 22,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,618.08. This trade represents a 9.96% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $432,845. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE KMPR opened at $53.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.63. Kemper Corporation has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $73.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.22). Kemper had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kemper Corporation will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kemper announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently 24.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Kemper in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Kemper to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

