Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. $FCNCA

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,965 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,639 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $155,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 54.5% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 17 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth $44,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth $64,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 32.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 40 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCNCA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,410.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler set a $2,150.00 target price on First Citizens BancShares and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. TD Cowen started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,568.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,291.17.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, insider Hope Holding Bryant bought 409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $666,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,320. This trade represents a 30.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding bought 409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $666,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,320. This represents a 30.18% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,494 shares of company stock worth $2,485,986. Corporate insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 2.8%

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,871.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,972.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,909.65. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,473.62 and a 1-year high of $2,412.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.64.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $44.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.08 by $5.70. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 4.60%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

