Fidato Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF $DFAR

Fidato Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF comprises 7.8% of Fidato Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fidato Wealth LLC owned 0.77% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $10,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 35,407 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,660,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 10,438 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 90,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of DFAR opened at $23.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.42.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.