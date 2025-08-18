Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. $MMSI

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,766,711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,465 shares during the period. Merit Medical Systems comprises 0.7% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 2.99% of Merit Medical Systems worth $186,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1,435.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1,518.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $85.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.04 and a 1-year high of $111.45.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $382.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MMSI shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $112.00 price objective on Merit Medical Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

In related news, Director Lynne N. Ward sold 2,433 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $206,537.37. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,356.01. The trade was a 15.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 400 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.61, for a total transaction of $38,244.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,045,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,972,493.08. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,779 shares of company stock valued at $6,327,983. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

