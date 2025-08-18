Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 54,687 Shares of Southwest Gas Corporation $SWX

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,290,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,687 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.80% of Southwest Gas worth $92,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWX. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter worth $6,946,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,616,000 after buying an additional 30,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $77.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.25. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.49. Southwest Gas Corporation has a 12 month low of $64.69 and a 12 month high of $80.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Corporation will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Southwest Gas from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWX

Southwest Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.