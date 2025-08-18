Stride, Inc. $LRN Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,148,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,424 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 2.64% of Stride worth $145,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Stride by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,169,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,973,000 after purchasing an additional 591,208 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 14,892.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,807,000 after purchasing an additional 367,545 shares during the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter valued at $36,694,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 607,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,146,000 after purchasing an additional 332,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,493,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,251,000 after purchasing an additional 323,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Stride from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stride from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.40.

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $160.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.27. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $162.30. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.10.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Stride had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $653.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

