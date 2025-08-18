Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,031 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 645,434 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the period. Comfort Systems USA makes up about 0.8% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $208,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 49.1% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 352.6% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 257.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FIX shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $630.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $545.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Northcoast Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $635.60.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $680.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $578.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $458.28. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $276.44 and a 12-month high of $733.24. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $1.69. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.50, for a total transaction of $964,460.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 16,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,288,203.50. This represents a 7.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.74, for a total value of $6,917,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 188,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,078,940.04. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,205 shares of company stock valued at $20,932,366 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

